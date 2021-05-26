Domino's Data Leak Available To Search On Google Search; Company Says Financial Info Safe

Domino’s India has fallen victim to an alleged massive data leak. The hack could have affected anyone who ordered from Dominos India over the phone using their phone number or email address. The matter has come to light after cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia alleged that a hacker on the dark web made data of 18 crore Domino's India orders public.

It has been reported by the cyber expert on his Twitter handle that the hackers have created a webpage on the dark web and that the data can be pulled out simply by searching for a phone number or an email address. Rajshekhar Rajaharia also cautions users that “if you have ever ordered Dominos India online, your data might be leaked. Data include name, email, mobile, GPS location, etc.” Check out the tweet regarding the same above.

What Data has been leaked in the Domino's data breach and hacking

The specifics of some transactions leaked are mentioned below:

order delivery address,

the date of the order placed

customer's name,

phone number,

email ID,

the precise latitude and longitude coordinates of the address,

the total number of transactions,

the total amount spent on transactions in Rupees.

Users who want to check if their phone number or email address was compromised can go to the site indicated in the tweet above and enter their phone number to see if they were affected.

PTI quoted the official statement by Domino's India. It read, "Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to the financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact". The company spokesperson further added, "As a policy, we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident".

Domino's alerts its users

Soon after the recent Domino's data breach, the company started alerting its users about it. The pizza delivery company informed users in their mails that the financial information of the users has not been leaked. Check out a tweet regarding the same below.

