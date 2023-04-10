Last Updated:

Twitter or 'Titter': Elon Musk Covers Up 'W' In Twitter Sign At San Francisco HQ

The Twitter tycoon or The T(w)itter tycoon, Elon Musk, has now covered the “W” in the microblogging platform's name outside the company's headquarters.

Saumya joshi
Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has covered the “W” in the microblogging platform's name outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, US. This comes after, he replaced Twitter's blue bird logo with the doge meme. However, the microblogging site briefly resumed the Twitter bird back. Elon Musk's Twitter jokes and memes have now turned into practical jokes where he has been shifting and changing the Twitter rules so much. His decision related to Twitter has been completely arbitrary. 

Musk removes 'W' from Twitter 

Taking to Twitter, Musk shared a photo of the changed Twitter sign and wrote: "Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved!" In a series of tweets, he also wrote: "They tried to muffle our titter 🤭". 


Further, the changes can be seen on the official account of Twitter Daily News which has been changed to T(w)itter Daily News and has a handle name as @TitterDaily now. 

Screen short of the Twitter Daily news account


Netizens are amazed by the new change of "Titter" 

The post by the Twitter boss has garnered several reactions and has received over one lakh likes. The post has been retweeted more than 10,000 times. However, one must note that this is not the first time that Musk has hinted to change Twitter's name. Last year in April, he conducted a poll on Twitter asking users if the letter “W” should be deleted. He gave only two options in the poll - “Yes” and “Of course”. Notably, it is still unknown if this change is permanent or not and we all will be calling Twitter as 'Titter'. Many feel irritated by Musk's random decisions and some have taken a jibe at him. Taking to Twitter, one of the users by the name of LeGate wrote: "Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter"." 

However, another one wrote: "This website is run by a child." 

Here is how people have been reacting to this new change in Twitter: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

