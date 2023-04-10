Twitter CEO Elon Musk has covered the “W” in the microblogging platform's name outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, US. This comes after, he replaced Twitter's blue bird logo with the doge meme. However, the microblogging site briefly resumed the Twitter bird back. Elon Musk's Twitter jokes and memes have now turned into practical jokes where he has been shifting and changing the Twitter rules so much. His decision related to Twitter has been completely arbitrary.

Musk removes 'W' from Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Musk shared a photo of the changed Twitter sign and wrote: "Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved!" In a series of tweets, he also wrote: "They tried to muffle our titter 🤭".

Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

They tried to muffle our titter 🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023



Further, the changes can be seen on the official account of Twitter Daily News which has been changed to T(w)itter Daily News and has a handle name as @TitterDaily now.



Netizens are amazed by the new change of "Titter"

The post by the Twitter boss has garnered several reactions and has received over one lakh likes. The post has been retweeted more than 10,000 times. However, one must note that this is not the first time that Musk has hinted to change Twitter's name. Last year in April, he conducted a poll on Twitter asking users if the letter “W” should be deleted. He gave only two options in the poll - “Yes” and “Of course”. Notably, it is still unknown if this change is permanent or not and we all will be calling Twitter as 'Titter'. Many feel irritated by Musk's random decisions and some have taken a jibe at him. Taking to Twitter, one of the users by the name of LeGate wrote: "Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter"."

Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the "w" from Twitter's logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as "Titter" pic.twitter.com/0i914uEygX — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) April 6, 2023

However, another one wrote: "This website is run by a child."

This website is run by a child pic.twitter.com/UYWm3pvOPe — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) April 5, 2023

Here is how people have been reacting to this new change in Twitter:

