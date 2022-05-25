Facebook And Instagram Users In India Can Now Create Their 3D Avatars; Here's How

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta has released 3D Avatars for users in India. Going forward, Indian users will be able to create and share their 3D Avatar on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. The feature is somewhat similar to the Bitmoji users create on Snapchat, which can b customized and sent as a sticker. As and when Facebook and Instagram users create their avatars, they will be able to send them via DMs and add them to their stories. Keep reading to know more about how to create 3D Avatars on Facebook and Instagram.

How to create a Facebook 3D avatar?

Open Facebook

Tap on the three-bars menu at the top right corner of the display

Tap on 'See more' and then tap on 'Avatars'

Facebook will ask the user to select their skin tone

Following this, users will be asked to set their facial features like hairstyle, the shape of eyes, lips and more

When users are done creating their avatar. they should tap on 'Done' on the top right corner of the display

Thereafter, users will be able to share this avatar with other users via Facebook Messenger

How to create an Instagram 3D avatar?

Open Instagram

Tap on the three-bars menu at the top right corner of the display

Tap on 'Settings' then tap on 'Account'

In the menu that appears, select 'Avatars'

Instagram will inform about the feature - proceed to the next screen

Select from an avatar template

Edit several aspects of the avatar including hair, face, eyes, lips, eyebrows, specs, outfit and more

Once all the features of the avatar are edited, tap on 'Done'

Head over to a chat, tap on the plus icon in the message box, then tap on the smiley icon to send the avatar

In a bid to give a visual refresh to its app, Instagram has confirmed that it is introducing a brighter icon along with its own typography. The Meta-owned photo-sharing company has stated that its new design system puts the content at the centre, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

In a statement, Instagram said, "We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo, and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community."