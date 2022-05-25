Facebook And Instagram Users In India Can Now Create Their 3D Avatars; Here's How

Quick links:
IMAGE: META
Formerly known as Facebook, Meta has released 3D Avatars for users in India. Going forward, Indian users will be able to create and share their 3D Avatar on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. The feature is somewhat similar to the Bitmoji users create on Snapchat, which can b customized and sent as a sticker. As and when Facebook and Instagram users create their avatars, they will be able to send them via DMs and add them to their stories. Keep reading to know more about how to create 3D Avatars on Facebook and Instagram.
In a bid to give a visual refresh to its app, Instagram has confirmed that it is introducing a brighter icon along with its own typography. The Meta-owned photo-sharing company has stated that its new design system puts the content at the centre, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.
In a statement, Instagram said, "We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo, and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community."