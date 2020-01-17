Facebook Launches New Feature Called Login Notifications

Facebook has launched a new Login feature, which will provide users with more control over their data. The feature in question is Called Login Notifications. It will alert a user through the Facebook app and linked email when they use Facebook Login to access a third-party app, in addition to the information they share with the app, Facebook has mentioned in its official blog post. What's more, the 'login notification' is also sent when a user the Facebook Login credentials to access the third-party app after the app's access to their information has expired.

What are the Login Notifications?

The feature, called “Login Notifications,” alerts users courtesy of the Facebook app and user’s associated email when they use Facebook Login to interact with third-party apps. The design and content of the Login Notifications remind users that they have full control over the information they share with third-party apps, in addition to customization controls over those settings.

The Login Notifications are sent when users log into third-party apps with Facebook Login and grant the app access to their information. The notification is also triggered when users re-use Facebook Login to log into third-party apps after their access to information to users' information has expired.

Facebook also shared a screenshot offering a glimpse of what the notification will look like. For those of you who prefer not to share certain information with Facebook, they can invoke the access rights from the same page itself. All they need to do is tap on Edit Settings and re-select the information Facebook shares with the third-party service. In addition to the name of the third-party application, Facebook also shows the time and date when the information is shared.