Facebook Marketplace Rules For You To Know Before Putting Up Anything On Sale

Commercialising peer-to-peer online selling business, Facebook Inc launched the Facebook Marketplace to help users buy their favourite stuff online effectively. In this new section on Facebook, people can browse and buy numerous items put up by sellers, resellers, and more on the website.

The Facebook Marketplace categories are listed on the left of the page and are very detailed, covering almost everything from vehicles, food, pet supplies to property and more. Many people are finding the Facebook Marketplace useful to buy and sell items online. However, it is important to know Facebook guidelines before putting any item for sale as it may get deleted if found in violation. To use Facebook Marketplace effectively, one must know all the important rules. If you are wondering what the Facebook Marketplace rules are, here is all you need to know.

Facebook Marketplace Rules

How to sell on Facebook Marketplace has become a major question among many retailers. However, Marketplace entails a clear set of rules under user guidelines on selling and buying things online on the social media site. It also gives information about what kinds of products are allowed and prohibited. If you want to learn more about it, read the below mentioned Facebook Marketplace policies and rules.

What items are not allowed to be sold on Facebook Marketplace?

Adult products or services

Alcohol

Animals

Digital media and electronic devices

Event tickets

Gift Cards

Healthcare items (thermometers, first-aid kits, etc)

Illegal, prescription or recreational drugs

Tobacco products or tobacco paraphernalia

Unsafe supplements

Weapons, ammunition, or explosives

One can only sell Physical items on Facebook Marketplace

Posts like “in search of”, lost and found, jokes, news and more cannot be listed

Services like housekeeping, as well as event tickets, are only available on the marketplace in coordination with one of Facebook’s partners

Other rules of Facebook Marketplace

The description of the item must match the image

Before-and-after pictures are prohibited. Items for sale on Facebook cannot show a before and after picture to promote the sale, for example, a photo showing weight loss, weight gain, muscle gain and more

