Facebook Introduces New Website Design, Unveils Much-awaited Dark Mode For Desktop

Tech-giant Facebook unveiled the much-awaited dark mode of its desktop users, alongside some other navigation design updates, on Friday, May 8. The new Facebook settings were first announced at the F8 developers' conference in 2019 and it was later unrolled for some users earlier this year for feedback purposes. According to Facebook, the new design is faster to use and has a dark mode feature, which was already available for app users.

What's new

The latest version of Facebook lets users manage pages, groups, and events more effortlessly and efficiently. It gives a preview to a new group in real-time and lets users see what it looks like on mobile before they create it. The latest design also helps users find things faster than the previous version with new streamlined navigation.

"It’s never been easier to find videos, games, and groups, and the home page and page transitions load faster. It’s similar to our mobile experience," Facebook said about the feature on its website.

"Recently we’d focused on the mobile Facebook experience, and realised our desktop site had fallen behind. People need it to keep up. So we did on-the-ground research, spending months talking to people about how we could make the web experience better for them. Now we’re excited to deliver the new site, a great new foundation for the next decades of Facebook.com," the California based company said in its launch release.

Earlier on Wednesday, Facebook took a giant leap in its policy-making by announcing its first members of the new 'oversight board' that will take final and binding decisions on whether specific content should be allowed or removed from the social media platform. The board will moderate content on Facebook, Instagram and it consists of members from 27 different countries that include journalists, jurors, a Nobel laureate, and a former Danish Prime Minister.

Facebook has grown expeditiously in size since it was launched 16-years ago. It is currently the most-used social media platform anywhere in the world with over a billion users.

(Image Credit: Facebook/Webpage)

