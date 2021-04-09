Facebook Users Report Around 112,000 Issues Followed By Issues With Instagram And WhatsApp

Facebook has been one of the most popular social media sites and people certainly love spending their time over there. But sometimes when its servers are down, the situation can become a bit chaotic for the users. A number of different issues have been reported by the users recently. So to help out our readers, we have managed to gather some information about Facebook and its various social media sites being down. Read more

Bugs reported by Faceboook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users

A number of users had reported some issues related to the working of Facebook. This was confirmed by Downdetector.com, which is basically a tracking website. According to downdetector, 112,000 issues were brought up by Facebook users. Apart from Facebook, a number of their social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp were also malfunctioning. According to downdetector a total of 101,000 users reported issues with Instagram and 516 users reported issues related to WhatsApp. This all happened on Thursday, April 8, 2021. This was not the first time the users have faced some issues with these popular social media sites. Before this, a huge number of issues were also reported by the users in the month of March. Because of the ongoing pandemic, there are thousands of people who have been trying to work from their houses. Thus issues with these essential websites might have an effect on their work.

Apart from this, The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had issued warnings related to WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business recently, They had found a total of two bugs in the app and which caused the release of two warnings with "high" severity rating. These WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business bugs were found as these bugs could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions or just remove the arbitrary code on the target system. One of those bugs was found in the Screen Lock feature in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS. This was caused due to improper authorisation of input, CERT-In said in a vulnerability note.The CERT-In had informed about was the vulnerability of the Siri virtual communication assistance. The attackers could easily use the Siri virtual assistant to give actions to Siri even after the phone is locked. Apart from the, they even got out a bug from the logging library in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS which is called a "use-after-free" error.

