Fake 'Squid Game' Applications On Google Play Store Spreading Joker Malware; Read Details

Netflix's latest web series called Squid Game has broken the record of being the most-viewed series on the OTT platform, which is a testament to its popularity. However, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the hype around Squid Game and using the web series' name to target individuals. Most recently, a case of malware circulation with the help of an application titled Squid Wallpaper 4K HD came up, wherein bad actors wanted to infect Android smartphones with a malware called 'Joker'.

The application was designed by cybercriminals to spread malware to a maximum number of Android smartphones. It was designed following a similar theme as that of the popular Netflix series Squid Game and claimed to provide Squid Game wallpapers. However, the application allowed hackers to activate malicious advertisements and unwanted SMS subscriptions on users' smartphones.

Applications resembling 'Squid Game' circulating Joker malware

The application was called out by cybersecurity expert Lukas Stefanko. He revealed his findings through a tweet. The expert said that installing the application on a device allows threat actors to execute apk payload without taking the content of the owner. He also mentions that "running this application on the device might result in malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actions." The application could also result in an unknown subscription to premium services. While this application was available on the Google Play Store earlier, it has been taken down.

The application in consideration is not the only one that is floating around with Joker malware. The researcher also says that there are more than 200 such applications that are based on Squid Game and are openly available on the Google Play Store. One of these applications touched over 1 million downloads in 10 days of publishing on the Google Play Store. In such a scenario, being careful while downloading any application is a must.

Squid Game themed Android Joker



1) downloads and executes native lib

2) native lib downloads and executes apk payload



Running this app on device might result in malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actionshttps://t.co/PTDtPlUkBy pic.twitter.com/AFs8gkEuab — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) October 19, 2021

To keep the Joker malware away, do not download applications from unverified sources and always check the requirements of an application before downloading it. Certain privacy monitoring features in smartphones are capable of showing resource usage data, allowing users to see when and which application accessed the microphone/camera/location. Additionally, keeping antivirus/antimalware software is always safe.

(Image: Unsplash)