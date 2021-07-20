Find Flipkart Challenge With Ranbir Kapoor Answers For Today; Win Reno6 Pro 5G & Rewards

Flipkart Challenge with Ranbir Kapoor is a new video quiz on Flipkart. The quiz has been going on since Oppo announced its new smartphone, the Reno6 Pro 5G, which also happens to be the prize for 1 lucky winner who correctly answers the question. So far, there have been five episodes of the challenge. With Flipkart Video, the e-commerce app is expanding its horizon to on-demand content and games. Along with it, there are other games as well, that are simple yet fun to play and can be accessed inside the Flipkart application for Android or iOS. Keep reading to know about Flipkart Challenge with Ranvir Kapoor answers today.

Flipkart Challenge with Ranbir Kapoor Prize

Oppo Smartphone for 1 winner

Rs. 100 Flipkart Gift Voucher for 10 winners

SuperCoins for remaining winners

How to play Flipkart Challenge with Ranbir Kapoor

Download and install the Flipkart mobile application

Open the application and log in with an existing account/create an account

Once at the home page, go to the hamburger menu on the top left of the screen

In the menu, tap on 'More on Flipkart'

In the menu that opens, select 'Game Zone'

Scroll down to find a new Challenge with Ranvir Kapoor

Tap on the banner and then tap on 'Play and Win'

Answer the questions asked from the answer given below

Once the video ends, click on 'My rewards'

Flipkart Challenge with Ranbir Kapoor Quiz: terms and conditions

The question is to be answered correctly

The winners will win one of the above-mentioned prizes

The rewards will be credited to the winner's account on or before July 31, 2021

The contest is valid only for Indian citizens in India.

A participant must be 18 years of age or above and have a verified Flipkart account.

By participating, participants agree and consent to the collection, usage, storage, transfer, sharing, or otherwise processing of personal information.

Find Flipkart Challenge with Ranbir Kapoor Answers for Today - July 20, 2021

Question: Which video feature of Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G optimizes the video and gives you the perfect light in every scene?

Answer: AI Highlight Video