Flipkart Bid And Win Quiz Answers November 15: Place A Bid And Win Galanz Washing Machine

Flipkart is back with its Bid and Win Quiz where users can win exciting prizes by bidding on items. You need to make sure that your bids are unique (lowest bid with least number of users). If you get the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz is now live on the platform and it will run through November 16 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest. So, let us check out the Flipkart Bid and Win answers.

How to play the Flipkart Bid and Win Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Bid and Win Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download Flipkart on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Bid and Win' banner.

Flipkart Bid and Win answers – November 15, 2020

Question. Place your bid for Galanz Washing Machine

Answer: 34,500

*Please note that this is not the final answer. It is just an example of how you can guess a value that the least number of participants would choose. You can make changes to your bids to make your answers unique.

Flipkart Bid and Win Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age.

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart Bid and Win Quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run until November 16 at 11:59 PM.

The list of winners will be available on the performance summary page for the clarity of user, however, it won't be in a particular order.

Flipkart Bid and Win Quiz prizes

Prizes will be in the form of the Mystery box. The elements inside the box will be as follows:

Galanz Washing Machine for winners

1 free order (max value Rs. 2000 via Flipkart Gift Vouchers) for 10 winners

SuperCoins for remaining winners

Image credits: Flipkart