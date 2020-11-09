Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you 9can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 9 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 9 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – November 9, 2020

Q1: Which Is The Only Team To Finish In Each Of The 10 Positions On The Points Table In IPL?

Answer 1: Delhi Capitals

Q2: Who Holds The Record For Most Runs By An Uncapped Indian Player In Debut IPL Season?

Answer 2: Devdutt Padikkal

Q3: This Player Has Won The IPL With Three Different Teams. Which Among These Is Not One Of Them?

Answer 3: Kolkatta Kingh Riders

Q4: Who Has The Lost The Most Matches As Captain In The IPL?

Answer 4: MS Dhoni

Q5: Which Team Has Finished Last On Points Table The Most Number Of Times In IPL?

Answer 5: Delhi Capitals

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

