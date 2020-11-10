Flipkart Big Buzz Challenge Quiz Answers, November 10: Win Gift Card Or SuperCoins

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with the Big Buzz Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are based on the episode. If you get all the answers right, you will be eligible to receive exciting prizes in the form of a Mystery Box. The elements inside the box will offer Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs. 1000, Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs. 50 or SuperCoins.
The prizes will be disbursed on or before March 30, 2021. SuperCoins will be credited under the SuperCoin zone, whereas the Gift Card amount will be credited under the Gift Card waller section. The Flipkart quiz will be available to play until November 10, 11:59 PM, which means you have enough to participate in the contest.
Step 1: To participate in the Bigg Buzz Challenge Quiz, you need to install the Flipkart app on your iOS or Android device.
Step 2: Open the Flipkart app and click on the ‘Game Zone’ section which is located at the bottom of the app.
Step 3: Tap on the ‘Bigg Buzz Challenge' banner from the list of available quizzes.
Question 1. Which contestant was told by Nikki to not kiss her?
Answer: Jaan Kumar Sanu
Question 2. What did Ejaz say? Toh Ab Main Jaunga Andar Aur...?
Answer: Fatunga
Question 3. Who was the only contestant who did not vote for Nishant?
Answer: Naina Singh
Question 4. Which contestant's real name is Neha Singh?
Answer: Pavitra Punia
Question 5. Which contestant will get evicted this week?
Answer: None of the above
