Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, Sept 2, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Find Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz answers for September 2, 2021, here. Participate to win prizes for answering all questions correctly. Get the latest Flipkart answers here.
Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1: With which of these sports will you associate the term bout?
A1: Boxing
Q2: Which of these is not a Golf club?
A2: Hammer
Q3: In which city has the Indy 500 auto race been held for the last century?
A3: Indianapolis
Q4: In which country does the International Olympic Committee have its headquarters?
A4: Switzerland
Q5: Which of these have never won the UEFA Champions League?
A5: Manchester City