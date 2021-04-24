Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 24, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 24, 2021

Q – 1) Which of these players has not won an IPL trophy as the captain of their team?

Answer : Virat Kohli

Q – 2) Identify this RCB player who recently scored his maiden IPL century against Rajasthan Royals?

Answer : Devdutt Padikkal

Q – 3) Who was the first cricketer to be sold at the IPL 2021 auction?

Answer : Steve Smith

Q – 4) Which bowler delivered the most maiden overs in the IPL 2020 season?

Answer : Trent Boult

Q – 5) Rahul Tewatia played for which team before joining Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season?

Answer : Delhi Capitals

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: