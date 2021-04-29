Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 29, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 29 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 29at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 29, 2021

Q – 1) Complete the name of this 2019 Netflix documentary. Cricket Fever: _____.

Answer : Mumbai Indians

Q – 2) Identify this Australian player who recently pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.

Answer : Adam Zampa

Q – 3) Who is the only player to have scored more than 900 runs in a single IPL season?

Answer : Virat Kohli

Q – 4) Which player won the ‘Maximum Sixes Award’ in the inaugural IPL season?

Answer : Sanath Jayasuriya

Q – 5) Which West Indian cricketer has played all his IPL matches for the same team?

Answer : Kieron Pollard

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: