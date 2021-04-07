Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 7, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 7 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 7 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 7, 2021

1) Who among these has not won the TV show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’?

Ans : Krishna Abhishek

2) Christopher Reeve portrayed which superhero on the silver screen?

Ans : Superman

3) Which of these is NOT a part of the Elements crilogy of films by Deepa Mehta?

Ans : Ice

4) Made in 1983, the first Sanskrit film in India depicts which philosopher?

Ans : Adi Shankara

5) Which actress was born in pre-partition Punjab as Harkirtan Kaur?

Ans : Geeta Bali

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: