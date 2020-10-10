Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers For October 10, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. Chris Gayle's highest individual score came against which IPL team?
Answer: Pune Warriors India
Question 2. Since which season is the Umpire Decision Review System being used in all IPL matches?
Answer: 2018
Question 3. Which of these teams has played in the least number of IPL seasons?
Answer: Kochi Tuskers Kerala
Question 4. Which IPL team shares its name with the NHL team from Washington DC?
Answer: Delhi Capitals
Question 5. Who among these was the first Indian to hit a century in the IPL?
Answer: Manish Pandey
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Image credits: Flipkart