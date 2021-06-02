Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers June 2, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 2 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 2 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – June 2, 2021

1) Which bird species is named for the sound made by the rapid beating of its wings?

Hummingbird

2) If the French were the colonial rulers of Pondicherry, who were the colonial rulers of Goa?

Portuguese

3) Which historical fortification in Pune was the seat of the Peshwas until 1818?

Shaniwarwada

4) To whom is the festival of Guru Purnima dedicated?

Vyasa

5) Which Nobel Prize was established in 1968 by a donation from Sweden’s central bank?

Economics

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

