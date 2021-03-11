Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers March 11, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 11 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 11 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
- Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
- Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – March 11, 2021
Q – 1) Ash Ketchum Is The Main Character In Which Japanese Franchise?
Answer : Pokemon
Q – 2) Riddler, Mr. Freeze And Poison Ivy Are The Enemies Of
Answer : Batman
Q – 3) Which Sports Film Was Based On Life Story Of A Sportsperson Mir Ranjan Negi?
Answer : Chak De! India
Q – 4) What Name Has Been Shared By 3 Bollywood Films Of 1980, 1999 And 2014?
Answer : Khubsoorat
Q – 5) Which Famous Band Founded ‘Apple Corps’, A Multimedia Company?
Answer : The Beatles
Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
- Participant must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
- The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
- The contest will run every day
- Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.
