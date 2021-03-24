Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers March 24, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on March 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – March 24, 2021

Q1. After which royal dynasty is the international cricket stadium in Indore named?

Answer: Holkar

Q2. In which country is Camp Nou, the largest stadium of Europe?

Answer: Spain

Q3. Which of these is not one of two versions of Rugby?

Answer: Rugby Alliance

Q4. After whom is the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati officially named?

Answer: Bhupen Hazarika

Q5. Which Roman emperor stopped the pagan rituals of the ancient Olympic games?

Answer: Theodosius I

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: