Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 1, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 1 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 1, 2021

Q1. Adam Gilchrist was the captain of which IPL team in the first three seasons of IPL?

Ans - Deccan Charges

Q2. R. Ashwin, who plays for __, pulled out of IPL 2021 season due to personal reasons.

Ans - Delhi Capitals

Q3. Who among these has taken 6 wickets in an innings in the IPL?

Ans - Sohail Tanvir

Q4. The final of the inaugural IPL season was played at which stadium?

Ans - D Y Patil Stadium

Q5. Which of these players has never played for the IPL team Punjab Kings?

Ans - Harbhajan Singh

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: