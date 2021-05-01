Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 1, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 1 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
- Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
- Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’
Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 1, 2021
Q1. Adam Gilchrist was the captain of which IPL team in the first three seasons of IPL?
Ans - Deccan Charges
Q2. R. Ashwin, who plays for __, pulled out of IPL 2021 season due to personal reasons.
Ans - Delhi Capitals
Q3. Who among these has taken 6 wickets in an innings in the IPL?
Ans - Sohail Tanvir
Q4. The final of the inaugural IPL season was played at which stadium?
Ans - D Y Patil Stadium
Q5. Which of these players has never played for the IPL team Punjab Kings?
Ans - Harbhajan Singh
Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
- Participant must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
- The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
- The contest will run every day
- Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.
