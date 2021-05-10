Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 10, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 10, 2021

1) Which California-based company was originally called Auctionweb

eBay

2) By land area, which is the second largest country of the world?

Canada

3) Which of the following cities is the judicial capital of Arunachal Pradesh?

Guwahati

4) who is the first ICC associate members cricketer to get an IPL contract?

Ryan ten Doeschate

5) What plane was flown by Charles Lindbergh for his solo transatlantic flight in 1927?

Spirit of St. Louis

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: