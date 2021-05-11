Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 11, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 11 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 11 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 11, 2021

1) Which is the first-ever team to win 4 straight tests by a margin of an innings

India

2) In which 2015 film did Brett Lee play the lead role as Will Henderson?

UnIndian

3) Who registered figures of 8/81 against Bangladesh in India’s first-ever day/night test?

Umesh Yadav

4) Who scored the highest test score by a right handed batsman in test cricket?

Mahela Jayawardene

5) Who is the 1st Indian woman cricketer to be awarded honorary life membership of the MCC?

Anjum Chopra

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: