Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 12, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 12 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 12 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 12, 2021

1.___ aur Pinky Faraar is a film with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in titular roles.

Answer – Sandeep

2.Canvas,Neo and Ignite are laptop brands owned by which company

Answer – Micromax

3.Which hill station name refers to its location at the confluence of 3 rivers

Answer – Munnar

4.Among these which Veda has the most number of Upanishads

Answer – Atharvaveda

5.Which French Overseas territory in West Bengal was handed over to India in 1952.

Answer – Chandernagore

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: