Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 26, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 26, 2021

1) Who sang the ‘tu Mili Sab mila’ from the film Meeruthiya Gangsters?

Suresh Raina

2) In which state are the Dempo, Salgaocar and Churchill brothers Football clubs based?

Goa

3) Who is the 1st Indian batsman to hit a century in all formats of international cricket?

Suresh Raina

4) Which team won the 2019 men’s FIH Pro League final by defeating Belgium?

Australia

5) The 2023 RUgby World Cup will be hosted by which country?

France

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

