Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 27, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 27 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 27 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 27, 2021

1) Rabindranath Tagore was the 1st Indian to be given which award ?

Nobel Prize

2) Which of these brands is not from Germany ?

Fiat

3) A group of which birds is called a murder ?

Crows

4) Which of these organizations was formed on India’s independence day in 1969 ?

ISRO

5) Which company was the first to initiate the marketing via coupons ?

Coca-Cola

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: