Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers May 31, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 31 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 31 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – May 31, 2021

1) Who among these was the antagonist in the movie ‘the Dark Knight Rises’?

Bane

2) Complete the song from the film Jagga Jasoos, “___ ullu ka pattha hai”

Dil

3) Who plays the role of God in the films Bruce Almighty and Evan Almighty?

Morgan Freeman

4) Which of these iconic shows is based on as novel by Devkinandan Khatri?

Chandrakanta

5) Which of these comedians make an appearance in the Emraan Hashmi film Mr.X?

Tanmay Bhat

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: