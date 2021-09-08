Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz Answers For September 8, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Fake Or Not Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on true or false questions. Flipkart is back with another season of Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz. The quiz is conducted in a video format, wherein the participants have to watch a video and recognise fake and true information in it. There are a total of three questions, and as soon as the questions are asked in the video, a user has to answer them by tapping on a 'fake' or 'not fake' button on their screens. Each participant has a total time of 10 seconds to punch in the answers. Keep reading for Flipkart Fake or Not quiz answers.
The Flipkart Fake or Not Quiz consists of three questions related to general trivia, which are asked in a video-show format. The host asks a question, followed by an on-screen timer of 10 seconds within which a participant has to tell whether the fact stated by the host is fake or not fake. Today's rewards for the winner of the quiz are
Mivi Bluetooth Headset for 1 winner, Rs 100 Flipkart Gift Voucher for 10 winners and Supercoins for remaining winners. The questions refresh every day, and hence one can try for the mega prize daily.