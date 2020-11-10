Flipkart Predict And Win Power Play With Champions Quiz Answers, November 10

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Predict and Win Power Play with Champions Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. The host will ask a number of questions to the participants where the right answers will depend on the outcomes of the cricket match. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz will run until November 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Also Read | Flipkart Bid And Win Quiz Answers November 9: Place A Bid And Win OPPO Reno 2F
Question 1. Which team will score more runs in Powerplay?
Answer: Mumbai
Question 2. Who will score more runs in this match?
Answer: Quinton De Kock
Question 3. Who will win the Purple Cap?
Answer: Kagiso Rabada
Question 4. Will Sikhar Dhawan win the orange cap?
Answer: No
Question 5. How many runs will Rohit Sharma Score?
Answer: 39
Question 6. Who will be the Champions?
Answer: Delhi
Also Read | Flipkart Maha Player Quiz Answers November 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Also Read | Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
Along with the episodic winners, participants will be rewarded upon reaching certain milestones. The prizes will be in the form of Mystery Box. The elements inside the box will include:
Also Read | Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers November 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
Image credits: Flipkart