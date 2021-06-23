Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Answers June 23, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 23 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 23 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?
To participate in the Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -
- Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
- Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
- Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz Banner ’
Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz answers – June 23, 2021
Question 1– Which tournament is scheduled to be held in India in 2021
Answer – T20 world cup
Question 2– Which flag does not belong to a country boarding India?
Answer – Japan
Question 3– Identify this name __u_am
Answer – Gautam
Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details for you
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. The below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look here -
- Participant must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
- The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
- The contest will run every day
- Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.
