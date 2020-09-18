Flipkart Quiz Answers September 18, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 18 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 18 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 17, 2020

Question 1. In which of these cities is the Kings XI Punjab team based?

Answer: Mohali

Question 2. Which IPL team does this English cricketer play for?

Answer: Rajasthan Royals

Question 3. Which IPL team is being coached by this cricketing legend?

Answer: Kings XI Punjab

Question 4. Who is the only player from Jammu and Kashmir in IPL 2020?

Answer: Abdul Samad

Question 5. Released by the BCCI, what is the anthem of IPL 2020?

Answer: Aayenge Hum Wapas

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart