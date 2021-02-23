Google Docs Adds A New Badge To Read Through Your Comments Faster Than Ever

Google docs has been one of the most popular word processors that is available online. It also happens to be a free-to-use software that is also a part of the Google Docs Editors suite offered by Google. The makers have currently been working continuously towards improving their software day by day. To help you guys out, we have managed to gather some information about Google docs new badge. Read more.

Google Docs new dialogue box

The makers of Google docs managed to gain a lot of popularity after they added a new dialogue box to their application. With the Google docs new badge, users will now be able to identify which of the comments are new and unread. All the user needs to do is move the cursor over the comment and see the word “new” pop up next to the comment. This will only happen if the comment has not been read by the user before. Apart from this feature, makers have also added a new filtering option that allows the users to show comments that are directly addressed to them. The badge will also if the comments have been marked as resolved. Seeing the number of changes made to the software certainly shows that the makers are working continuously to help make their users experience even more convenient and quickly navigate through large documents.

(These steps have been taken directly from the official Google website)

How to use Google Docs?

Step 1: Create a new document

To create a new document: Open the Docs home screen at docs.google.com on your computer Choose the option, "Start a new document," and click on BlankNew. You can also create new documents from the URL docs.google.com/create.

Step 2: Edit and format

To edit a document: Open a document in Google Docs on your computer Choose a word and double-click it or use your cursor to select the text you want to change. You can then start editing your document. To undo or redo an action, click Undo or Redo. Note: To edit a document on a touchscreen device, like a Pixel Book, double-tap the document to start typing. You can add and edit text, paragraphs, spacing, and more in a document. Format paragraphs or font Add a title, heading, or table of contents

Step 3: Share & work with others

You can share files and folders with people and choose whether they can view, edit, or comment on them.

