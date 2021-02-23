Google Docs Adds A New Badge To Read Through Your Comments Faster Than Ever

Quick links:
Google docs has been one of the most popular word processors that is available online. It also happens to be a free-to-use software that is also a part of the Google Docs Editors suite offered by Google. The makers have currently been working continuously towards improving their software day by day. To help you guys out, we have managed to gather some information about Google docs new badge. Read more.
The makers of Google docs managed to gain a lot of popularity after they added a new dialogue box to their application. With the Google docs new badge, users will now be able to identify which of the comments are new and unread. All the user needs to do is move the cursor over the comment and see the word “new” pop up next to the comment. This will only happen if the comment has not been read by the user before. Apart from this feature, makers have also added a new filtering option that allows the users to show comments that are directly addressed to them. The badge will also if the comments have been marked as resolved. Seeing the number of changes made to the software certainly shows that the makers are working continuously to help make their users experience even more convenient and quickly navigate through large documents.
