Google Docs is getting a new feature that might change the way you use it

Google has released a new feature for Google Docs users. The feature will allow users to select multiple text fields at once, increasing their overall efficiency. As mentioned in the official release, users can now make multiple text selections at once and apply actions such as delete, copy, paste, or format to all sections.

This will make formatting and editing documents faster by eliminating the need to make repetitive changes and increase their overall productivity. Users won't have to enable the feature - it will be available by default. Additionally, the feature will be available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google also mentions that the feature is being gradually rolled out to all users, which means that users might have to wait for as many as 15 days before they get the feature, starting from May 25, 2022. To use the new feature, head over to Google Docs and open a document. Thereafter, select multiple fields of text and apply the formatting that needs to be done. One can bold several fields of text together, increase their font size, or change the font altogether.

Warning banners make their way to Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

Earlier this year, Google launched warning banners for users on Google Drive. These warning banners notify users about the presence of a potentially harmful file on Google Drive. The feature was released by Google in the month of January 2022. Now, the company is extending the feature to other products including Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Keep reading to know more about the Warning banners feature on Google products, its availability, and other details.

On the official release document, Google says that "going forward, if you open a Google Docs, Sheets or Slides file on the web, you'll see these warnings." By these warning, Google refers to the Warning Banner that appears on the top of the display and read "this file looks suspicious, it might be used to steal your personal information." The feature will help users keep their hands off malicious files that keep circulating on the internet.