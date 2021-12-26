Google Fit for iOS: How to track heart and respiratory rate on iPhone using Google Fit?

According to a report, Google Fit for iOS devices can now track users' heart and respiratory rates. The fitness-related application by Google can now track users' heart rate and respiratory rate with the help of the iPhone's camera. Previously, the ability was limited to Google Pixel devices and was launched in February 2021. Keep reading to know more about the heart rate tracking and respiratory rate tracking feature for iOS users of Google Fit.

As per a report by 9to5Google, iOS devices have gained the ability to measure users' heart rate and respiratory rate recently. Apple iPhone owners can do so with the help of their device's camera. While the rear camera is used for tracking heart rate, the front camera can be used to track respiratory rates. The Google Fit application measures both the vitals by closely tracking any changes in the user's body.

How to use Google Fit on an iPhone to track heart rate?

To track heart rate on the Google Fit application on an iPhone, a user will need to keep their finger on the primary camera sensor while applying slight pressure. Additionally, users can also turn on flash on their iPhone if they are tracking their heart rate in a poorly lit environment. Users can also place their hands and the iPhone near a source of light. The Google Fit application tracks the user's heart rate by observing the subtle changes in the colour of fingers. The process of tracking one's heart rate via the Google Fit application takes approximately 30 seconds and it is up to the user to save the vitals to Google Fit.

How to use Google Fit on iOS to track respiratory rate?

Tracking the respiratory rate on an iPhone by using the Google Fit application involves the usage of the selfie camera. The Google Fit app tracks users' respiratory rate by tracking breathing per second. When a user tracks their respiratory rate, the Google Fit application opens the front camera. It is important to note that the user's torso must be in the frame and the environment must be well lit. The algorithm tracks chest movements to measure the user's respiratory rate.