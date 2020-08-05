COVID-19: Google Doodle Reminds People To Wear Masks & Follow Social Distancing

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has caused havoc worldwide, Google is reminding people to wear a mask and following social distancing rules. With a tagline, ‘Wear a mask, Save Lives’, the search engine giant dedicated its doodle to the health guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The doodle promotes preventative measures by showing all the alphabets practising some of the most important steps to curb the infection like wearing masks and following social distancing. The letters are shown developing legs, wearing masks of different colours and patterns. After clicking on the doodle, it will open a new page that enlists a set of steps that are aimed to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“Wear a face cover,” “Wash your hands,” “Keep a safe distance,” being promoted in the new Google Doodle, are some of the important measures to take during the ongoing health crisis other than staying indoors and using a sanitizer. The page also has a detailed list of measures to follow. It has also listed links below to the World Health Organisation’s preventative measures and tips for the novel coronavirus.

Google also shows the latest number of COVID-19 cases, depending on your current location. Apart from that, the page also shows the total number of cases and deaths in India. It also features the number of cases worldwide, which has currently touched 18.4 million, 11 million recovered cases and over 600,000 deaths.

Google Doodle thanks COVID-19 frontline workers

This is the second doodle that promotes preventative measures and health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. Earlier, in March, another doodle showcased the most effective handwashing method, with simultaneously honouring a physician and scientist Dr Ignaz Semmelweis. Since the pandemic began, Google through its doodle series has been conveying people to follow health guidelines and thanking frontline workers who are working in these testing times.

The series has thanked public health workers, researchers, doctors, nurses, emergency service workers, and farmers etc. Apart from using its doodle to promote preventative health measure and thanking frontline workers, Google has also updated its search, assistant and maps to show nearby virus testing centres. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1.91 million, with 39,795 fatalities.

