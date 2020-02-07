Google Maps Turns 15, Launches New Features And Branding Icon

Google Maps on Thursday completed 15 years. As part of its 15th birthday celebration, the search giant announced a new look and product updates. Back in 2005, Google Maps came to existence and ever since then, Google Maps has garnered over one billion users around the world.

“In 2005, we set out to map the world. Since then we’ve pushed the limits of what a map can do: from helping you easily navigate from point A to B, to helping you explore and get things done in the world,” said Dane Glasgow, VP of Product, Google Maps.

“With more than 1 billion people turning to Google Maps to see and explore the world, we're celebrating our 15th birthday with a new look and product updates based on feedback from you,” Glasgow added.

This new update to Google Maps for Android and iOS will provide users with everything they might want to see at their fingertips. Some of these new additions include easy-to-access tabs like Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates.

Let’s take a look at what these tabs are all about:

The new Explore tab will provide users with information, ratings, reviews among others for local places, restaurants and city landmarks.

The Commute tab will ensure that you are traveling on the most efficient route. You can set up your daily commute in order to get real-time traffic updates, travel times and suggestions for alternative routes.

The Saved tab will allow you to find and organize plans for an upcoming trip and share recommendations based on places you have been.

The new Contribute tab allows users to share details about roads and addresses, missing places, business reviews and photos.

The new Updates tab provides users with a feed of trending, must-see spots from local experts and publishers. You can also discover, save and share recommendations as well as chat with businesses.

Google Maps has also announced a new branding icon.

“It’s based on a key part of Google Maps since the very beginning—the pin— and represents the shift we’ve made from getting you to your destination to also helping you discover new places and experiences,” Glasgow said.