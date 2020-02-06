How To Change The Language In Google Maps On Computers And Smartphones?

Google Maps is the go-to option when it comes to navigation and commutes daily. It also offers the ability to change the language for getting a better understanding of the directions and the navigation given by the service. If you have not come across this feature of Google Maps, or are just curious to know how to change the language in Google Maps, here is a guide to help you out:

How to change the language in Google Maps?

Changing the language in Google Maps is a simple process and can be done on computers and smartphones. However, the procedure to do so in both these devices is different. Thus, here is a step-by-step explanation to help you change the language in Google Maps on your computer or smartphone:

How to change the language in Google Maps? (Computer)

Open the web browser and visit google.com/maps.

You will see the Google Maps location search page, now click on the hamburger menu (three dots/horizontal lines) that you see near the search bar on the left corner of the page.

Then locate the ‘Language’ option from the Google Maps settings menu.

You will get all the available language options once you click on the ‘Languages’ option in the Google Maps settings.

Once you select the desired language, you will notice the changes in the Google Maps location search page and other areas.

How to change the language in Google Maps? (Smartphones)

Open the Google Maps app on your Android/iOS smartphone

Then click in the Hamburger menu (three dots/horizontal lines) and find the app’s Settings.

Open the Google Maps settings page and search for ‘Navigation Settings’.

Open the ‘Navigation Settings’ and select the ‘Voice Selection’ option.

Here you will get a list of languages that you can choose from, select your language of choice.

Once you select the language, your voice navigations for the Google Maps location search and navigation services will be narrated in the chosen language.

Does the interface of the Google Maps location and settings change to the language chosen when I change the language on my computer/smartphone?

On changing the language from the default (English) on your computer, you will notice the changes in the Google Maps location search and settings interfaces. However, changing the language on the smartphone app has some restrictions. When someone changes the language through the ‘Voice Selection’ option, the changes are only applied on the narration language; the user will not see any language changes in Google Maps location search or settings interface.

