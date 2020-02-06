How To Change The Language In Google Maps On Computers And Smartphones?

Google Maps is the go-to option when it comes to navigation and commutes daily. It also offers the ability to change the language for getting a better understanding of the directions and the navigation given by the service. If you have not come across this feature of Google Maps, or are just curious to know how to change the language in Google Maps, here is a guide to help you out:
Also read: How Does Google Maps Show & Predict Traffic?
Changing the language in Google Maps is a simple process and can be done on computers and smartphones. However, the procedure to do so in both these devices is different. Thus, here is a step-by-step explanation to help you change the language in Google Maps on your computer or smartphone:
Also read: Artist 'fools' Google Maps, Creates Virtual Traffic Jam On Empty Streets
Also read: Google Maps To Locate Electric Vehicle Charging Stations By Plug Type
On changing the language from the default (English) on your computer, you will notice the changes in the Google Maps location search and settings interfaces. However, changing the language on the smartphone app has some restrictions. When someone changes the language through the ‘Voice Selection’ option, the changes are only applied on the narration language; the user will not see any language changes in Google Maps location search or settings interface.
Also read: Manchester City's Etihad Stadium Appears On Google Maps When 'Empty Seats' Is Searched For