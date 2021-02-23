Google Meet Effects: Learn How To Add This Extension To Your Application

Google has managed to dominate the streaming and video calling space in recent times with the help of their application called Google Meet. A number of users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the Google Meet extensions recently. To help these users, we have managed to answer some of those frequently asked questions right here. Read more to know about Google Meet effects.

How to use Visual Effects for Google Meet?

The users have recently been asking a number of things related to the visual effects Google Meet provides. They have been trying to find answers to questions like how to use visual effects for Google meet extension and how to download the visual effects for Google meet extension. This is because of the ongoing pandemic that has forced people to use more of these applications while working from their houses. Thus it is certainly important to know each and every small detail about this application. So we have managed to answer your questions like how to use visual effects for Google meet extension and how to download the visual effects for Google meet extension. Apart from that, we have also attached a video from YouTube that could help you solve your doubts. Read more about visual effects Google Meet.

All the users need to do is download the visual effects for Google meet on their browser. The users will need to open the Visual Effect Google Meet extension and select the option ‘Add to Chrome’. The Visual Effects option will appear on the toolbar after it has been installed successfully. This will help then enable the visual effects on the app. You can then add a number of effects like virtual backgrounds and change your text fonts on the application. A new set of visual effects are added in weekly. Apart from that, we have also listed some additional information that has been listed on Google's official website. Here are some steps that will show you how to activate the extension of the visual effects on your application.

Install our software extension

Go inside a Google Meet meeting

Click on the extension icon to activate the code.

The visual effects work for Google meet app has a number of features like

Adding Fireworks

Adding Dog Ears to your own face

Making a black and white contrast of your face

