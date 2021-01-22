What Is Otter.ai? Learn How To Live Transcrible Google Meet Calls Here

The ongoing pandemic has created a lot of changes in the way people go about their lives. It has changed how people interact and socialize. It also changed the work culture of many organizations. Social distancing is one of the crucial ways to curb the spread of the pandemic, and virtual meetings and working has become a norm. Many organizations have adopted this working style where all interactions between employers and employees are held over virtual platforms.

How to live transcribe Google Meet Calls?

Because of this adjustment in the scene, the work culture has changed, and video calls have gotten perhaps the most utilized methods of correspondence. All associations, meetings, and conversations are held over video calls and numerous organizations note down or take minutes of these correspondences. It proves to be difficult for individuals to take note of all purposes of such meetings and furthermore focus on the meeting simultaneously.

Users can now use a chrome extension called Otter.ai to live transcribe Google Meet Calls. The Otter.ai Chrome extension will allow the user easy Google Meet transcription in real-time and save audio transcripts to their Otter account. Here’s how to live transcribe Google Meet Calls:

First, the users will have to download the Otter.ai Chrome Extension from the Chrome Web Store.

Then the user should open Google Meet on Chrome and select the Otter.ai extension to open it.

Then they will have to sign up or login

After that, the user can use the ‘record’ button to record audio and the ‘CC’ button to open live captions

The audio recording is automatically saved and can be accessed from the user’s Otter account

What is Otter.ai?

From here stems the question What is Otter.ai. Otter.ai is an Artificial intelligence Assistant built for the sole purpose of helping people transcribe meetings. Otter. Ai helps turn voice conversations on platforms like Google Meet, Zoom, etc. to smart notes that users can easily search and share. Users can use Otter.ai to takes notes on meetings and interviews. It also helps transcribe the user’s existing recordings and podcasts. Otter.ai can also be used to capture images during a recording and users can then insert these images with their transcript. This is a very helpful app for users trying to make notes on virtual platforms such as Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc.

How to Use Otter.ai?

Otter.ai can be used for tasks such as Google Meet Transcription, interview transcription, minutes, etc. Users can download the application from the Android Play Store or iOS App Store and get started or create an account on the Otter.ai website. People can use Otter.ai for free on their basic plans, which essentially allows the user to record with Otter and sync from Zoom up to 600 minutes every month (and up to 40 minutes per recording; other limits and restrictions apply) and this limitation refreshes every month. Users can also upgrade to Pro or Business plans to get 6,000 minutes of transcription per month (and up to 4 hours per recording) for a low subscription fee. The cost for the Otter Pro plan is priced at $4.99 monthly and $49.99 yearly.

