Google Meet Is Introducing New Updates: From Video Backgrounds To Changes In The Interface

The competition in the digital communications industry has skyrocketed ever since the pandemic set in. Google Meet has emerged as one of the top apps meant for video calling, but is facing tough contenders in the form of Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Today, updates are the only safe bet to accomplishing an edge over your contender, and the latest Google Meet update has proved exactly that. Here is a guide to the new Google Meet update and why it is being widely appreciated already.

Google Meet Update: New Google Meet backgrounds and interface

Since video calling apps have become more or less a necessity these days, it's important for the industry to recognise the plight of all its customers and incorporate user-friendly features that will benefit everybody. Almost like addressing the criticisms of its users, Google Meet decided to bring some effective changes into its interface. One of the bigger changes that the app has enabled is moving all controls to the bottom bar so that users don't need to break their heads searching for tutorials on what is where.

Google has also introduced new Google Meet backgrounds in a video format. In a few weeks, users will not only be able to choose between what fancy pictures will go in the background of their call but also be given the choice for setting up animated videos over there. According to The Next Web, the company said that as of now, three new video backgrounds will be added in the form of “a classroom, a party, and a forest."

Other updates include pinning more than one user on the feed during video calls and hiding one's feed entirely. Furthermore, Google will give the option to set the user's video in either a tile or a floating picture format so that there will be more room to see other participants in the feed, too. Another exciting feature that is exclusive for premium Google Workspace members only is AI-based that enables automatic zoom in the camera to keep the user in the centre and in focus in case they move around.

