Google Meet Limits Free Users With Three Or More Participants To 60 Minutes

Google Meet has imposed a limit on video call durations for free users. While it was introduced last year for both enterprise and education customers, the service was free for free users as well. Google had already informed about the intention to restrict the time duration for free users, but the implementation date was deferred due to the pandemic and heavy usage of Google's video conferencing platform by free users. Keep reading to know more about the new Google Meet video call limit and Google Meet group call joining limit.

Google Meet new limits: Calls with three or more free users restricted to 60 minutes

Google Meet new limits for free users

The time limit for hosting video calls for free Google Meet users has changed, and the platform has imposed a time cap. For free Google Meet users, calls with three or more participants can now only be hosted for up to 60 minutes. As mentioned on Google's official support page, the participants of a Google Meet session with more than three people will get a notification at 55 minutes, warning them about the time limit. To extend the duration of the call, the host can upgrade their Google account, otherwise, it will end at 60 minutes. For Google Workspace individual subscribers, one-on-one calls and group calls with three or more participants can be hosted for up to 24 hours.

Google Meet video call limit

When Google meet launched in April 2020, the company announced that a time duration cap will follow in September 2020. However, as more people began using the platform amid the pandemic, Google extended the deadline to March 2021, and then finally to June 30, 2021. Additionally, users with a personal Google account will be able to accommodate 100 participants in a video call. Whereas for Work or school Workspace accounts, there are three types of accounts with different Google meet group call joining limit. The different plans are called Business Starter (up to 100 participants), Business Standard (up to 150 participants) and Business Plus (up to 250 participants) and are available at different subscription rates.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK