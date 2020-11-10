Google Pay Jaipur Event: Answer All Questions And Win Exciting Rewards

Google Pay has come up with a new promotional event that has been making all the users go crazy. From this promotional activity, the organisation is giving Go India rare tickets to its users. These tickets include the places Jaipur, Nainital, Gaya, Goa, Gangtok, and many more. The payments app has created a Go India Contest on its application and players will have to visit the city to answer a few questions from November 10 to November 12 and win rewards. This is the reason why many users are wondering about "Google Pay Jaipur Event answers" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to need to know about it.

Google Pay Jaipur Event answers

Question 1 – Jaipur is popularly known as

Answer 1 – Pink City

Question 2 – Which tourist circuit consists of Jaipur, Delhi & Agra

Answer 2 – Golden Triangle

Question 3 – How Many Windows Does Hawa Mahal Have?

Answer 3 – 953

Question 4 – Which of the following monuments is not located in Jaipur?

Answer 4 – Red Fort

Question 5 – You need to call Google Pay Customer care for details related to your gold transaction and a Dhanteras cashback of up to Rs.10000. How will you find the Customer care?

Answer 5 – Goto Help inside Google Pay App

Question 6 – On Dhanteras, where would you shop in Jaipur?

Answer 6 – Johari Bazar

Question 7 – Rajasthan is the state with the highest

Answer 7 – Area

Question 8 – Which of the following should you buy from Jaipur? (Options: Lac Bangles, Bandhani Dupatta, All of them and Blue pottery)

Answer 8 – All of Them

Question 9 – Which dish below is unlikely to be in a Rajasthani Meal?

Answer 9 – Butter Chicken

How to visit Jaipur city in Google Pay Go India?

Step 1: Go to Go India game in the Google Pay App.

Step 2: Now, stay in Hyderabad city, and then you can play Google Pay Jaipur City Quiz.

Step 3: You can earn Jaipur city tickets by doing tasks in Google Pay Go India Contest : Share Go India Map or City photo daily Recharge Pay for Google Play Recharge Code Scan Google Pay QR Codes Pay Bills Pay on MakeMyTrip Buy Gold

Step 4: After Reaching Jaipur City You Can Play A Quiz.

