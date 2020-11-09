How To Get Bastar Ticket In Google Pay? All Methods Explained

Quick links:
Alphabet-owned UPI payments app called Google Pay is one of the leading payments apps in India. The organisation has been offering several rewards, offers and more to provide its users with something more. And, this time Google Pay has started promotional activity where they are giving Go India rare tickets to its users. These tickets include the places Bastar, Goa, Gaya, Nainital, Gangtok, and many more. The application has created a Go India game on its application and users that play the game will be eligible for the rewards offered by the application. This is the reason why many users are wondering about "how to get Bastar ticket in Google Pay?" If you have been wondering about the Go India Bastar ticket, then do not worry, here is all you need to need to know about it.
Users will be able to get tickets after making a recharge of Rs 10 or more, as per the official statement. However, it is not a confirmed method to earn a Bastar ticket but users are receiving tickets via this method.
A user can share the Go India Map on Google Pay with friends and stand a chance to win Bastar Ticket. However, there is a cap. Users can share the map with friends only 5 times daily
Users will be able to get tickets after making a recharge of Rs 99 or more, especially on Tata Sky. However, other DTH users can also stand a chance to win a Bastar ticket on the Google Pay app through this method.
