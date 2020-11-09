How To Get Bastar Ticket In Google Pay? All Methods Explained

Alphabet-owned UPI payments app called Google Pay is one of the leading payments apps in India. The organisation has been offering several rewards, offers and more to provide its users with something more. And, this time Google Pay has started promotional activity where they are giving Go India rare tickets to its users. These tickets include the places Bastar, Goa, Gaya, Nainital, Gangtok, and many more. The application has created a Go India game on its application and users that play the game will be eligible for the rewards offered by the application. This is the reason why many users are wondering about "how to get Bastar ticket in Google Pay?" If you have been wondering about the Go India Bastar ticket, then do not worry, here is all you need to need to know about it.

How to get Bastar Ticket in Google Pay?

To get Go India Bastar Ticket, open the Google Play App in Latest Version (update the app).

Now, scroll and click on the Go India Logo

Then, move on to the Next Page

Here, you will find all your Collected Tickets via payments

If you have none, you will also be able to see several Options to Earn Tickets in the Google Pay app such as Pay to Google Pay QR’s in Shops or Online Merchant, Make a recharge of Rs 10, Share Map With Friends and Make A DTH Recharge

Steps to get Go India Bastar Tickets via QR payments

At first, open the Google-Pay Home Page

Go to the New Payment option in the app and click on it

Now, all you have to do is click on the UPI ID or QR option

Then, select 'Open QR Scanner' to make the payment

You will now be enabled to scan the Shop Google Pay QR Code presented by the person.

However, to earn tickets, users will have to make Payment of Rs 30 or more

Users will have to make 3 different transactions to 3 different merchants on their QR codes

Users will earn 3 tickets in this way.

Once you have earned it, just 'Open All'.

If you are lucky enough, you will earn Go India Bastar Ticket amongst the 3 tickets. Do this daily to earn rare tickets from Google Pay app

Get Bastar ticket with a recharge of Rs. 10 using Google Pay

Users will be able to get tickets after making a recharge of Rs 10 or more, as per the official statement. However, it is not a confirmed method to earn a Bastar ticket but users are receiving tickets via this method.

Get Bastar ticket by sharing the Go India Map with friends

A user can share the Go India Map on Google Pay with friends and stand a chance to win Bastar Ticket. However, there is a cap. Users can share the map with friends only 5 times daily

Get Bastar ticket by making a DTH Recharge

Users will be able to get tickets after making a recharge of Rs 99 or more, especially on Tata Sky. However, other DTH users can also stand a chance to win a Bastar ticket on the Google Pay app through this method.

