Google Photos Launches Theme Movie Maker Feature; Here's How To Create Movies Using App

Google Photos has launched a new feature where it creates themed movies for its users. The feature enables users to select the theme for a film or video they want to see including selfie movies, Mother's Day movies, Memorial Day movies and movies on the user’s pet animals. Here is more information about the same; read on to know how you can get your themed movie via the Google Photos app.

Google Photos launches a new feature

Google Photos app is very popular among Android users and it comes with various features. The app segregates pictures based on faces, things, places, or occasions and lets a user view the pictures category-wise. The functions in the app are AI-based and make it easier for a user to manage their photographs.

Google Photos app comes pre-installed on most Android devices and iOS users can download it from the Play Store. The app has recently launched a feature of video/ movie making based on certain themes. The feature is available in the latest version of the app, which generally gets updated automatically.

What does Google Movie Maker do?

Earlier, Google Photos had a feature in which it would automatically create animations of similar pictures, events, persons or animals. However, the recent feature allows users to make movies based on several themes. Even though users can create new movies, the app has launched themes pertaining to common events like selfie movies, cat and dog movies. Moreover, the app has made themes based on the international events that would be coming in the near future like Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. Check out below how to make movies:

How to create movies using Google Photos?

For a user to make movies out of the pictures on a user’s phone, open Google Photos on your phone.

If the Google Photos app is not on a user’s phone, then they can install it from the Play Store app.

Next, tap on the Library icon at the bottom right of the screen.

In the next step, tap on the Utilities and then select the Movie option on your screen.

In the Movie option, you can see Meow Movie, Doggie Movie, and selfie movie among others. Select the kind of movie you want Google to create.

In the next option, Google will ask the user to select a person, people, animal or whichever the user wants to select.

The movie will be created in the background. After that, once a movie is made, then the user will get a notification.

Image credits: Filipe Alves Unsplash