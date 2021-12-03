Google Photos new feature: Android phones get new Google Photos Memories collection

Google Photos has recently announced a load of new features for Android smartphone owners. The company says these features will help users "create, capture, relive and share holiday memories" with friends and family. Users will get new widgets for several Google applications such as Google Play Books, YouTube Music and Google Photos. Other features include an Emoji Kitchen, Family Bell and a refreshed Memories album in Google Photos.

Apart from the new Memories album, the company has also released a new widget called the Google Photos People and Pets widget. The widget will enable users to keep the images of their friends, family and pets on their Home Screen. To enable the widget, users will have to select faces and a frame. Thereafter, the widget will decorate the user's home screen with the images of the people selected, making them feel close to them during the holiday season. The Google Photos new widget will be available to users from next week.

Google Photos Memories collection will display holiday-themed images of the user

Google announced the new Google Photos new feature through a blog post dated December 1, 2021. Along with the new feature, Google Photos will display a collection of holiday-themed photographs of the user in a better manner. Additionally, it will also collect holiday-themed photographs from the past and create a collection. The images will appear in the form of a Memories album and the user can rename, and even remove them. The new feature is currently being rolled out for all Android users across the globe.

As mentioned earlier, the Google Photos Memories collection has been refreshed to display holiday-themed images of the user from the past. It is an improvement over the current Memories feature which keeps displaying images from the past (images taken on the same date, at a specific location or on a specific occasion) to the user. Google Photos often sends a notification to users to look at the Memories from a day in the past. The feature can collect images that have been backed up to Google Drive.

Google Photos also allows users to search for images along with the help of a keyword. For instance, if a user opens Google Photos and types in "pets," the application will find out images in which it can recognise the presence of a pet animal. Further, users can also create separate albums for their pets and friends (by using face recognition) and Google will add all the images automatically to these albums.