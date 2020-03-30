Google Play Services For AR Not Compatible? Here Is What You Can Do

Google Play Services for AR, previously recognised as ARCore, is the engine that powers most games and applications on Android which uses Augmented Reality (AR) effects. However, the framework has to be tuned for each device, Google has to periodically update Play Services to support new phones and tablets. Google keeps adding more devices to their library but, Google Play Services for AR is still not compatible with many devices.

But, if your Google Play Services for AR had been working efficiently before and the problem is persisting now then one of the main reasons could be that maybe your Google Play Services for AR app is not working. This could also be because of several reasons such as:-

You have not updated the Google Play services for AR app or the device memory is full

Many times, not having the latest update of an app installed can cause issues while logging in and also while using the app. The other reason could be that the smartphone device that you are using is too hot or has memory problems. The software such as Google Play services for AR can also crash involuntarily because of memory problems or if the phone's system is unable to perform well, which can be the reason for the problems like AR not being compatible with Google play services.

Another major reason why the software is not working could be that the app's new update may have some bugs which can only be fixed by the app developers of the software.

Is your Google Play services for AR not working? Here's what to do

Close and Re-Open the App

Sometimes playing for a long time may cause a problem with the app. But, you can simply just close the app to avoid the error and reopen to see if it is functioning. For closing it completely, you must remove it from the working tabs on your smartphone as well.

Restart Your Phone

If the AR is still not working even after doing the previous step, just restart your phone. Sometimes a game crashes because the phone is heated or there are a lot of working apps. To restart, long-press the Screen Lock button on the side of your phone and choose 'Restart.' As soon the phone starts, check if the app error persists.

Clear Cache

Clearing cache helps to reduce weight on the app and the excessive space it occupies in the device. To clear cache from Google Play Services for AR app:

Open Settings App

Tap on Apps & Notifications

Now, tap on Storage and then on Clear Cache

Reinstall the App

Reinstalling the apps that are not working can stop the crashing problem completely. Reinstalling Google Play Services for AR will also help you to download the latest version of the game. First, uninstall the app from your Android smartphone and then go to the Play Store to install the app. After installing, check if the app is compatible or not.

Update the latest version of Android

Updating the Phone to its latest version could help you have a better functioning device at hand with faster processing capabilities. The new system upgrades come with bug fixes and new functions. If there is a problem with Google Play Services for AR because of the App, then this update may help big time.

Details on Google Play Services for AR Apks

Google Play Services for AR is automatically installed and updated on all supported devices. This service unlocks Augmented Reality (AR) experiences built using 'ARCore'. Automatic updates ensure that apps with AR functionality work without requiring an additional download. Install this service and unlock new ways to shop, learn, create and experience the world together. If your smartphone device does not support Google Play Services for AR, then wait for Google to add your device in their extensive library.

