Google Play Dark Mode Settings Explained; Learn How To 'go Dark' On Play Store

After Gmail, Google is now rolling out the dark mode for Google Play Store this week. Smartphone users with Android 9 and Android 10 will be able to use this feature. This means one can choose to use Dark theme on their Google Play store by changing the settings in the app. After changing the settings, the app will be forced to go dark beside the theme that the smartphone has for other apps.

If you are unable to understand how to change the theme from light mode to enable Google Play dark mode, you can follow these simple steps to change Google Play settings:

Open the Google Play Store app.

Tap 'Menu icon' (the three-stacked line in the left of the search bar)

Scroll down and tap 'Settings.'

Then tap on 'Theme.'

Tap the option you want between 'Light' or 'Dark' mode and the app interface will change the theme accordingly. The third option (“Set by Battery Saver” on Android 9 or “System default” on Android 10) will interchange the theme based on the smartphone’s current settings.

Google has not only introduced dark mode for Google Play but many Android apps have been introduced with its dark mode toggle. Apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail, the Google search app, Facebook Messenger, and more have similar settings. The new dark mode feature has been imbibed in the interface of Android 10 which enables a user to use a universal dark theme setting that forces most of the Android apps to use dark mode (if available for the app).

Other Google apps with dark mode

Assistant

Calculator

Calendar

Chrome

Clock

Contacts

Digital Wellbeing

Drive

Duo

Files by Google

Fit

Gallery Go

Gmail

Keep Notes

Keep Notes (web)

Maps

Messages

News

Pay

Phone

Photos

Play Books

Play Games

Playground

Play Store

Podcasts

Recorder

Snapseed

Sound Amplifier

Tasks

Voice

YouTube

