Google Play Store Is Not Working? How To Fix The 'Play Store Has Stopped' Issue?

Play Store is one of the most important apps in any Android smartphone. It helps a user to download and install third-party apps on their smartphones easily with Google's verification and protection. The platform has an unimaginable resource of apps, games, and more which one can easily access using the app's simple interface. However, recently many Android users have been reporting about the Google Play Store is not working issue and are asking questions like - why is my phone not installing apps? If you have been facing similar problems, then do not worry, here is how to fix Google Play Store is not working issue.

How to fix Google Play Store Has Stopped issue?

Clear Play Store cache & data -

You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space and also gives the app a fresh start and can help fix issues. To clear Play Store cache, follow the steps below -

Open your device's Settings app.

Tap Apps & notifications and find the See all apps option.

Scroll down and tap Google Play Store.

Tap Storage and then tap on the Clear Cache option.

Next, tap Clear data.

Re-open the Play Store & try your download again.

Restart your device -

If you still can’t download after you clear the cache & data of the Play Store, restart your device. Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device which will stop all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might be affecting the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.

Press and hold the Power button until the menu pops up.

Tap Power off or Restart if that is an option.

If needed, press and hold the Power button until your device turns on again.

Other hacks to solve the "Playstore is not working on mobile data" issue -

Fully close the Play Store app - Start by fully exiting the Play Store app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Start by fully exiting the Play Store app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again. Uninstall unwanted apps and files - Uninstalling unwanted applications will help you gain more storage space which helps in the better functioning of a smartphone. With enough space in hand, the Google Play Store will not hang rather it will be able to load fast and install quickly.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK