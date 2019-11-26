Google Wants To Help Local, Offline Shops Set Up Online Stores Using Its Business Tools

Google has announced some new Shopping tools to help users discover new products on Google and connect with retailers both online and offline. Last year, Google announced Shopping and integrated it into Search. Google's Shopping feature allows users to search and discover products within its search service. So, you no longer need to open third-party apps and websites to find details about a particular product you are looking for.

All you need to do is go to google.co.in/shopping and search for any product you are looking to buy. For example, a mobile phone. So once you run a search query, it will show you different product results derived for the single search query. This way, you can compare prices and filter in or out technical specs as well as features. However, Google says recent additions to Shopping are more focussed on connecting shoppers with retailers.

These new features allow retailers to get their local stores online with Google My Business and users can shop online in their local languages. Google says although online shopping in India is gaining popularity, about 96 per cent of shopping still happens offline. Local retailers can create an online store through Google My Business and connect customers searching for their products online.

After retailers post photos of their in-store products, they will appear as product listings on Search and in the Google Shopping tab.

"We’re excited to welcome the 20,000 local businesses that are already on Google My Business in India into the Shopping experience when it launches early next year," said Surojit Chatterjee, Vice President - Product Management, Google Shopping.

What's more, Google is also the Google Translate support to the Shopping tab and the Shopping home page for Indian languages like Hindi, Telugu and Gujarati.

"Indian shoppers engage with our shopping experience more often, and for longer periods of time compared to other markets, and there are now over 200 million offers available on Google Shopping," Chatterjee said.

"Not only that, clicks on listings that direct to small and medium business websites have increased by 30 per cent," he added.

