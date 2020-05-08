Google To Launch Android 11 Beta In An Online Event On June 3, Check What's New

Google on Wednesday, May 6 said it will for the first time hold an online event to launch the Beta version of Android 11, the tech giant's latest mobile phone operating system. The online event is scheduled for June 3, 11 am Eastern Time (ET), and will be hosted by Dave Burke, VP Engineering, Android.

Google has been launching Androids at Shoreline Amphitheatre for Google I/O, its annual developer conference, but this year is an exception given the current pandemic crisis that has confined almost half the world's population inside their homes.

The billion-dollar internet firm on Wednesday announced an update in their release timeline of Android 11. Google unveiled the fourth Developer Preview on May 6 and moved the Beta 1 launch to June 3.

The fourth developer preview is for testing and feedback for app developers, while the Beta 1 will have the final SDK and NDK APIs and will open up Google Play publishing for apps targeting Android 11, Burke said in Android Developers Blog post. The launch of Beta 2 and 3 have been moved to July and August.

What's new

According to reports, the new Android 11 will let people grant temporary access to location, microphone, and camera data through one-time permission. Unlike the previous versions, apps will have access to users' personal data only till the time it is being used. The Android 11 will also improve the consistency of call-screening apps, that help in detecting spam calls or robocalls.

Users can insert images and other rich media content into quick replies in Android 11. To support this feature, apps need to add information to RemoteInput notifications specifying which MIME types they can handle. Android 11 also provides several improvements to biometric authentication to help users control the level of security for the app's data.

(Image Credit: AP)